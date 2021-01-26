Reopening date for the Albert Lea Community Theatre delayed until Fall 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Last February was the last time the Albert Lea Community Theatre held a performance at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. It was Irena's Vow, the story of a Polish nurse who saved twelve Jews during World War II in German-occupied Poland. When that drama closed nearly a year ago, little did the audience and cast know that the curtain would remain down for so long.

"I don't think any of us knew what was coming. It's hard to believe that it's been almost a year since the doors were open," theatre board member Jason Howland said.

Since then, the theatre's board of directors discussed the logistics of reopening, which they hoped would be later in 2020. However, as the pandemic kept getting worse, the reopening kept getting delayed. Howland said the board also considered options that other theatres in the area considered or are utilizing, including reducing capacity and having actors wear masks during performances, to make it possible to resume shows.

"We thought that would take away the experience of coming to live theater if all the actors were masked on stage. That's not something we wanted to pursue at this time."

With public health being the top priority, the decision to reopen was pushed back to the fall.

"This theatre only seats 250 people. If you're looking at 25% capacity, it's not really feasible for the amount of expense that goes into a show for us to bring enough revenue to pay for a show itself."

There are plans to raise the curtain on the remaining two shows from last season, Doublewide, Texas and Willy Wonka, later this fall.

To cover expenses during this intermission, the theatre has received a $10,000 grant from Freeborn County, and has applied for a second grant. With the passage of the Save our Stages Act, Howland says the theatre will be applying for those grants once the application period opens.