Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Reopening Rochester's economy goes beyond the idea of "lives" vs. "livelihoods"

In our fifth and final installment of 'AFTER THE OUTBREAK - Reopening Rochester' KIMT News 3 is looking into the moral stakes of reopening.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 5:18 PM
Updated: Apr 24, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The decision of when to reopen our economy is not one to take lightly.

We’ve been breaking down the issues that factor into making that call all week in our series ‘AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester.’

In our fifth and final installment KIMT News 3 is looking into the moral stakes of reopening.

“There’s no easy choices and there’s no obvious right answer,” said philosophy lecturer Jake Wright.

It’s the topic of “lives” against “livelihoods” that’s been at the center of the debate as state officials consider when to reopen.

Some says the possibility of reopening too soon could mean putting lives at risk.

Wright, who teaches at the University of Minnesota Rochester, explained the ethical implications.

He said, “If you’re putting people, other than yourself at risk, there’s a real question of whether you have the right to do that or if it would be a morally responsible thing to do if it meant that someone else might die.”

However, by not opening soon enough, it could mean irreparable damage to Rochester’s economy.

“It’s absolutely the case that unemployment has skyrocketed and a lot of people are facing a lot of tough times and a lot of difficult financial decisions,” said Wright.

The concept is called “false choice” but Wright says the issue isn’t that cut and dry. Instead he believes a healthy economy is needed just as much as a healthy community.

“If everybody were to go back to work and we were to do this without any kind of vaccine in place to prevent its spread - that would have a terrible effect on the economy. We would see a huge spike in cases. We would have a huge spike in mortality; people would be afraid to go out and the effect on the economy would be terrible,” Wright explained. “So, there are other steps we could take that would allow us to maintain the economy while also saving lives.”

That takes us to what we’ve been learning over this 5-week series. On Wednesday Mayor Kim Norton explained the plan to reopen Rochester’s economy slowly.

“It will probably start with a trickle and open up as things feel safe but if we start seeing COVID outbreaks we can tighten it up, close it off again,” Norton said.

The city’s goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 while working out the best health practices for Rochester businesses.

Norton said that changes could be in the work such as, “Stores are able to have just a few people in at a time and keep that distancing. Stores might limit the number of people that come in. Restaurants might move their tables a little further apart.”

Until doors are open again Rochester’s Chamber of Commerce tells KIMT News 3 the city will continue to find ways to fund small businesses during this crisis phase.

During Thursday’s series report president Kathleen Harrington said, “Really communicating to our members the opportunities that the city is putting together to support local businesses and residents.”

While the city works to support businesses Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic, and other health officials, are working to expand testing so our community can get back to work. That includes an effort to from the University of Minnesota Medical School to manufacture he protein needed for testing kits as well.

During Tuesday’s series installment Dr. Jakub Tolar stated, “There are many, many ways of not being dependent and not being left behind that we can rely on our own resilience in the state of Minnesota.”

In the end Wright says we can all work together from businesses, to health officials, city leaders and the community to create a road map leading to our new normal.

“Rochester is a really unique city because so much of our economy is based on Mayo Clinic and the healthcare system anyway so I think that Mayo is taking lead on developing tests and processing the tests from all around the state and taking the lead on vaccine research is going to have a positive impact on our economy regardless,” said Wright. “But, what I hope this looks like ultimately is that we’re able to be together in a socially responsible way.”

While Rochester and the state as a whole is already seeing some restrictions loosen as we near the end of Minnesota’s shelter in place order, there’s still a long way to go before things return to normal,

In the meantime you can count on KIMT News 3 to continue asking questions and digging deeper into the issues that matter to us all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3185

Reported Deaths: 4/23
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4445

Reported Deaths: 107
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Scattered showers Friday, Sunshine for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joe Biden on Climate Change

Image

Less Child Abuse reported

Image

3D printing shields

Image

AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester - Lives vs. Livelihood

Image

Doctors helping doctors

Image

More People Enjoying Bike Trails

Image

Laundromats and Coronavirus

Image

Covid-19 Treatment: Fact Versus Fiction

Image

More Testing Means More Cases

Image

new reality

Community Events