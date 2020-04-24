ROCHESTER, Minn. - The decision of when to reopen our economy is not one to take lightly.

We’ve been breaking down the issues that factor into making that call all week in our series ‘AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester.’

In our fifth and final installment KIMT News 3 is looking into the moral stakes of reopening.

“There’s no easy choices and there’s no obvious right answer,” said philosophy lecturer Jake Wright.

It’s the topic of “lives” against “livelihoods” that’s been at the center of the debate as state officials consider when to reopen.

Some says the possibility of reopening too soon could mean putting lives at risk.

Wright, who teaches at the University of Minnesota Rochester, explained the ethical implications.

He said, “If you’re putting people, other than yourself at risk, there’s a real question of whether you have the right to do that or if it would be a morally responsible thing to do if it meant that someone else might die.”

However, by not opening soon enough, it could mean irreparable damage to Rochester’s economy.

“It’s absolutely the case that unemployment has skyrocketed and a lot of people are facing a lot of tough times and a lot of difficult financial decisions,” said Wright.

The concept is called “false choice” but Wright says the issue isn’t that cut and dry. Instead he believes a healthy economy is needed just as much as a healthy community.

“If everybody were to go back to work and we were to do this without any kind of vaccine in place to prevent its spread - that would have a terrible effect on the economy. We would see a huge spike in cases. We would have a huge spike in mortality; people would be afraid to go out and the effect on the economy would be terrible,” Wright explained. “So, there are other steps we could take that would allow us to maintain the economy while also saving lives.”

That takes us to what we’ve been learning over this 5-week series. On Wednesday Mayor Kim Norton explained the plan to reopen Rochester’s economy slowly.

“It will probably start with a trickle and open up as things feel safe but if we start seeing COVID outbreaks we can tighten it up, close it off again,” Norton said.

The city’s goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 while working out the best health practices for Rochester businesses.

Norton said that changes could be in the work such as, “Stores are able to have just a few people in at a time and keep that distancing. Stores might limit the number of people that come in. Restaurants might move their tables a little further apart.”

Until doors are open again Rochester’s Chamber of Commerce tells KIMT News 3 the city will continue to find ways to fund small businesses during this crisis phase.

During Thursday’s series report president Kathleen Harrington said, “Really communicating to our members the opportunities that the city is putting together to support local businesses and residents.”

While the city works to support businesses Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic, and other health officials, are working to expand testing so our community can get back to work. That includes an effort to from the University of Minnesota Medical School to manufacture he protein needed for testing kits as well.

During Tuesday’s series installment Dr. Jakub Tolar stated, “There are many, many ways of not being dependent and not being left behind that we can rely on our own resilience in the state of Minnesota.”

In the end Wright says we can all work together from businesses, to health officials, city leaders and the community to create a road map leading to our new normal.

“Rochester is a really unique city because so much of our economy is based on Mayo Clinic and the healthcare system anyway so I think that Mayo is taking lead on developing tests and processing the tests from all around the state and taking the lead on vaccine research is going to have a positive impact on our economy regardless,” said Wright. “But, what I hope this looks like ultimately is that we’re able to be together in a socially responsible way.”

While Rochester and the state as a whole is already seeing some restrictions loosen as we near the end of Minnesota’s shelter in place order, there’s still a long way to go before things return to normal,

In the meantime you can count on KIMT News 3 to continue asking questions and digging deeper into the issues that matter to us all.