Rental license fees going up in Rochester in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some changes to rental property regulation are happening in Rochester.

The city’s Housing Inspection Services department has become the Housing and Neighborhood Services Division and with that change, come the following police supported by the City Council:

§ Regulation of Short Term Online Market Rentals (STORM), also known as Air BnB’s

§ Creation of a STORM Inspector position

§ Increasing rental license fees starting in 2021

§ Offering and online process for submitting new applications, changes of ownership, requesting inspections, and additional rental forms

City officials say Rochester’s current rental license fee has not changed in 18 years but in 2021, structure fees will go from $90 to $112 and per unit fees will go from $30 to $37. A new online process in 2021 is also intended to make it easier to submit new applications, changes of ownership, inspection requests, and additional forms related to the rental housing program.

“We look forward to better serving our customers and the community. The changes being made to the rental process will be key to that increased service,” says Taryn Eden, Manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

