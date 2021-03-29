RentHelpMN to help struggling Minnesotans cover rent costs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for assistance paying rent Olmsted County says help is on the way.

With many renters struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic housing director Dave Dunn says there's another option to help cover the costs in the works.

Dunn says Minnesota's rental assistance program will be providing $500 million to the state under the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.

It's called RentHelpMN and it will provide direct rental assistance to help individuals and families as well as assistance to landlords and property owners to pay their bills.

Dunn explained, "There are resources available to help people throughout the state who are behind on their rent we ask they be patient and not give up trying as we go through the first few days, there will be a capacity issue on the state's side, there's only so many things that can be processed during a day."

There's currently no timeline for when those seeking assistance will start receiving funds but Olmsted County says it will hopefully be soon.

Those interested can submit an application on line or send in a paper form. If you'd like more information you can register for a virtual session by clicking here.