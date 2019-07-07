Renowned stunt dogs performing in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - They travel across the country performing for audiences, and have also been featured on tV.

During this year's 4th of July celebration, a troupe of traveling stunt dogs displayed their talent, all wanting the audience to join in some dog gone fun.

The All-Star Stunt Dogs, started around 20 years ago by founder Chris Perondi, features dogs large and small jumping for frisbees, running through obstacle courses, and other tricks like back flips and even 'paw' stands. All of the dogs were adopted from shelters or rescues.

Abby Cline is one of trainers and hosts of the show. While they're performing at festivals and events across the country from March to November, she says they balance out training and resting during the off season.

"We do training during their off season, but it's also good to have a break, so we'll actually train with our new dogs before or in between shows."

In addition, Cline says there is a message they would like to share with attendees.

"We're hoping that people can see all the really amazing, cool things our dogs can do, and it inspires them to get a rescue dog instead of going to a breeder."

For those interested in seeing the dogs perform, Perondi and his wife's dogs are performing at Valleyfair in the Twin Cities until August 18th.