Renowned expert shares how tech could be tweaked to help humankind

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A renowned expert in today's digital platforms shared how tech could be tweaked to help humankind during a Mayo Clinic lecture Thursday.

The lecture saw speaker Tristan Harris share how we could make technology more humane, operating for the common good. Harris, who was recently featured in the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma," says right now social media platforms are destabilizing society by racing for our constant attention.

The nature of these platforms impacts users in a variety of problematic ways given their innate human instincts, including information overload and polarization, which Harris refers to as "Human Downgrading."

"I think we've been confused looking in the mirror at seeing the set of cultural phenomenon," Harris said. "We can be confused and pessimistic for a second and say, 'I guess that's just who we are, that's just human nature.' You know, after all, it's true that those are features of human nature, but they're not the whole story."

By designing digital environments that instead draw on the best of our instincts, Harris believes we can enhance our capacity to solve humanity's greatest challenges.

"The issue is about information processing capacity. We need that line of human coordination capacity to respond, which means that we can't be a distracted culture. The reason that today's environment of human downgrading is so costly is that it bends that line downwards."

Harris continued, "the whole goal is that as a result of humane technology, by understanding the things that distract us, that outrage us, that take away from our capacity to see our fellow countrymen and women as people with opinions that are as dignified and noble as ours are, to quote John Perry Barlow, we have to upgrade our capacity to meet the scale and speed of the problems that we're facing."

Harris says some of the principles that should be at the center of humane technology include the following:

-Seeing in terms of human vulnerabilities

-Finding and strengthening human brilliance

-Acknowledgment of platforms' role in constructing the social world

-Understanding choice is inevitable as a platform

-Binding growth with responsibility

-Designing to enable wise choices

-Obsessing over what really matters

-Nurturing awareness

"It is about basically rediscovering what it means to be human, which means looking in the mirror and getting an honest appraisal of how we really work. And that doesn't mean that we're limited by these human vulnerabilities or vices, it just means we have to acknowledge that they're there."

In a way, the challenge of reimagining the digital landscape is akin to "the climate change of culture," Harris said. But unlike climate change, he believes making technology more humane would only take action by about 1,000 people in Silicon Valley.

Harris is the Co-Founder and President of the Center for Humane Technology. You can learn more about the non-profit's work by following this link.