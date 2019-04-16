Clear
Renovations to begin soon at Mason City Motor Speedway

The track announced on social media that it is cutting the length of the track from a half-mile to 3/10th of a mile.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 11:18 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Motor Speedway is planning on renovations that will take most of the summer.
“The first race scheduled is August 11th (USMTS). If we can race earlier than that, we will. We will be on the track within the next few weeks to get the project going,” the track said.

