MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Motor Speedway is planning on renovations that will take most of the summer.
The track announced on social media that it is cutting the length of the track from a half-mile to 3/10th of a mile.
“The first race scheduled is August 11th (USMTS). If we can race earlier than that, we will. We will be on the track within the next few weeks to get the project going,” the track said.
Related Content
- Renovations to begin soon at Mason City Motor Speedway
- Mason City YMCA begins Summer Feeding program
- Most read of 2017: Man denied use of motorized scooter leaving Mason City Fleet Farm
- More road closures begin Monday in Mason City
- Mason City murder trial scheduled to begin today
- Man on motorized scooter hit by SUV
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
- SAW: Mason City's Danny Kamm
- House fire in Mason City
Scroll for more content...