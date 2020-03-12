Clear
Renovations progressing on MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center

Expected to be completed in October 2021

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:12 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne North Iowa has seen a flurry of construction activity lately.

Since August, the Cancer Center has been undergoing a remodel with the addition of larger space for services like an infusion area, medican and radiation oncology areas, offices for staff, and even the 'Caring Touch Boutique.'

"That is going to carry products for our patients, specific care needs like skin care, hair care options to help for certain needs during treatment."

Kerry Klunder is one of the managers with the center, and says the remodel is necessary due to patient growth. Last year, the center saw around 900 patients.

"We serve about 14 counties, and we have a lot of patients that travel quite a distance to see us. We want to make this a one stop shop if possible so we can reduce the amount of travel and stops that patients have to make to meet their needs."

So far, the new lab portion of the project has been completed and is in operation.

Renovations are expected to wrap up by October 2021.

