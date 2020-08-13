Renovations at Clear Lake schools nearing completion

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Progress is moving along on a series of projects in the Clear Lake school district.

Ahead of the start of the upcoming football season, renovations at Lion Field are almost done. The football stadium is receiving new bleachers and a press box, as well as new turf being laid down, and new ticket booths being constructed, with the new track to be finished at a later date. At the baseball/softball complex next door, a new press box is also going up, as well as a new team room, lighting, fencing, concessions stand and restroom, and sidewalks.

Superintendent Doug Gee anticipates the upgrades to Lion Field to be completed as the Lions take to the field.

"To be back in school and have sports starting back up, it's really good for our community and our kids to be able to do those things, and have a nice, new facility to do it in."

In addition, bids for the shared community/district wellness center will be accepted beginning tomorrow.

"They've had the last 4 weeks, we'll see tomorrow. It's out to bid, we'll look at bids tomorrow, and the board will approve a company at our board meeting next Tuesday."

Another project finishing up soon is the renovation of a more secure front entrance to Clear Creek Elementary. That project is slated to be completed when kids come back to school on August 24th.