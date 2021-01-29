Renewal of HUD grants benefiting local organizations

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Department of Housing and Urban development announced today it is renewing funding for a grant program that helps people who are homeless.

Over $2.5 billion will be granted to organizations across the country, including some close to us.

One of the recipients is Crisis Intervention Service in Mason City. The organization helps victims of abuse escape violence. Just this morning, Crisis Intervention Service learned it will be getting some of that grant money.

Mary Ingham, executive director of Crisis Intervention service says the grant will go into effect in 2022. It will be used in the service's rapid rehousing project, which helps abuse victims find a safe place to live and gives them assistance with rent and utilities.

She anticipates that about 10 families will be able to find safe housing because of the funding.

Ingham says she was thrilled to find out early that next year's grant was approved.

"It allows us to do some on-going planning, instead of being in that limbo in the fall of 'Will be be able to continue this funding?' Or 'Will we have to find other ways to help victims and survivors in North Iowa," said Ingham.

In total, Crisis Intervention Service will be awarded around $131,000 from the HUD grant.

Several organizations in Rochester will also be receiving grants from HUD. Among them, The Salvation Army and Three Rivers Community Action.