Reminder to properly dispose of rechargeable batteries after Christmas

If you received a Christmas gift with rechargeable batteries, like a new phone or power drill, Olmsted County wants to remind you to dispose of the old batteries properly.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you received a Christmas gift with rechargeable batteries, like a new phone or power drill, Olmsted County wants to remind you to dispose of the old batteries properly.

Olmsted County's Department of Environmental Resources is reminding us all that rechargeable batteries contain heavy metals that can be hazardous to the earth.

Communications specialist Anthony Wittmer says it's best to take the batteries to the hazardous waste facility to protect the environment and the health of others.

Wittmer explained, "We want to make sure that people are disposing of their rechargeable batteries properly to protect the people who handle our waste both at the curb and at facilities like these. It's also better for the environment to make sure the waste is ending up in its proper place."

It is free to drop off rechargeable batteries at the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility.

