Reminder to clear off fire hydrants after snowfall

KIMT NEWS 3 - Firefighters are reminding residents to clear snow from fire hydrants on their property.

This comes after a fire causes thousands of dollars in damage at a Austin home Monday afternoon.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy tells KIMT the fire wasn't big enough for them to use a fire hydrant, instead they used water cans.

Still, the cold weather and upcoming snowfall is a good reminder to keep the hydrants visible.

"Time is important when we arrive on scene and need to connect to a hydrant," Chief McCoy said.

It's a city ordinance in both Austin and Rochester for residents to clear snow off of hydrants. Fire officials say a good rule of thumb is to clear about three feet on each side so they can access the hydrant.

Eng Ng is a Rochester resident who makes it a priority.

"That's the first thing I do when the snow comes, I want to do it right away," Ng said. "I do it so when the fire people need it, they can access it."

McCoy said it's important that firefighters can see the hydrants right away. That way the more time they save, the more property they can save.