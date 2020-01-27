Clear
Remembering the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years later

75 years after the liberation of the largest Nazi death camp survivors are urging the world to remember the atrocities that happened there.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 75 years after the liberation of the largest Nazi death camp survivors are urging the world to remember the atrocities that happened there.

The Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945.

B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester says as the number of survivors dwindles it's particularly important to remember what took place inside the camps.

Rabbi Michelle Werner said, "The weight of a date like this should wake us all up."

Werner says lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant and now is the time in history to make sure they're not forgotten.

She said, "Anyone who was 20 at that time is either at the end of their life or already gone. This is exactly the time in history when these memories are actually on the brink of slipping out of our hands."

With a recent surge in anti-Semitism in the U.S. and around the world, from the Pittsburgh Synagogue shootings in 2018 to the slayings at a Jewish market in New Jersey last month Werner says it's important to remember our past to create a better future.

"Every event that's happened in history, every day that's shocked humanity becomes etched into our DNA. This is a kind of Jewish 9/11," she added.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum 17 million people, including 6 million Jews, died in the Holocaust.

