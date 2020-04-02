Remembering the journey, not the destination

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Have you ever heard the expression “it’s about the journey – not the destination?” One area activities director is making sure his coaches and student-athletes are living by that mantra during this strange time.

It’s a quote that many of us could live by right now as it helps to keep life in perspective. Many would think this is an easy time for activities directors with no sports taking place, but Stewartville’s Tim Malone says it is almost more difficult because it is filled with heartache.

“38 seniors in Stewartville are registered for a spring sport and so 38 of our kids are looking at the fact they might end up their senior season without being able to play at all,” Malone said.

Of those 38 seniors, he says statistics show that a mere three percent of them will go on to play college athletics, including his daughter, Kailee, who will run cross country and track at NDSU. She’s anxiously awaiting the possible return of spring sports.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m just hoping for the best, hoping that we’ll get back, but yeah, it’s pretty heartbreaking to think this might be it for me.”

Athletes across the country are in similar situations. Her father has been involved in high school athletics for 25 years and has a solution; remember the journey, not the destination.

The 2019-2020 school year has been a successful one for the Tigers, including a state championship in volleyball. However, he says you can’t gauge your success on wins, losses, and state titles because the large majority will be left unsatisfied. Here’s what he suggests instead.

“Remember the journey. Remember the practices, remember the bus trips, remember the special plays and the special games that have happened because, in the end, the destination might not be a state championship for everybody.”

For Kailee, that comes with taking the journey one day at a time.

“(I’m) doing my workouts still, I’ve gotten to spend more time with my family which is fun. It’s heartbreaking to not get to do my senior season with my track teammates and coaches but I’ve had so many amazing memories with them.”

None of us know what the other side of May 4th looks like, but Mr. Malone is hopeful they can squeeze in a few games even if it means not having a postseason.

“Maybe if you go back to the journey rather than the destination, maybe we can provide some kind of a journey to these kids that would be a senior year, and then we all end together maybe around Memorial (Day) weekend.”