ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend is all about celebrating great fathers and many may be thinking of treating theirs to a nice meal in a restaurant as places are finally open again.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says restaurants are looking forward to an increased interest in families treating dad to a good meal.

You'll want to remember that customers should make a reservation before heading to any local restaurant.

Chamber president Kathleen Harrington says we should also try and remember "pandemic etiquette" by possibly limiting time spent at tables given indoor dining is only open at 50% capacity.

Harrington explained, "Try helping everyone enjoy a restaurant seat which is a lot fewer than they were before. So, we can call it "pandemic etiquette" and being good to everyone so as many people as possible can enjoy a seat at a restaurant, a good meal and fun with their family."

As KIMT News 3 has reported before masks are recommended for diners when they're not actually eating or drinking something.

There are some restaurants offering Father's Day specials. Victoria’s Restaurant and Wine Bar is offering happy hour for dads all day and the Canadian Honker is cooking up a special dad-focused menu with a choice of free dessert.