Remembering Winona County Investigator John Schneider 40 years later

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - Winona area law enforcement officers are remembering one of their own.

On September 7, 1930, John Schneider was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in the city of Goodview.

Forty years later, area law enforcement, family members, and friends paid tribute to the man they remember so fondly.

John Tibor is a retired Winona County Chief Deputy and was mentored by Schneider.

"It was very difficult on this day in 1980 when we learned he was shot and killed," Tibor said. "[We] lost a great man and he meant a lot to everybody."

Even those who never met Schneider know of his outstanding legacy.

"Most of the officers or deputies on my department were not even born when Schneider was shot and killed," Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. "So it's a legacy for them they need to keep in mind to be safe and use the equipment properly and just go home safe."

Schneider served on the Winona County Sheriff's Office for a finite 22 years, but the memory of a man who took his commitment to protect and serve to heart will endure without limit.

He was survived by his wife and two children.

On August 31, Winona County also paid tribute to Minnesota State Troop Ted Foss, who lost his life 20 years ago by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop.