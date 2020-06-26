Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 25 years later

KIMT NEWS 3 - It's a day many remember well. June 27, 2020 marks 25 years since KIMT News 3 anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished.

Her disappearance remains a mystery. Jodi's colleagues, friends, and family are in disbelief it's been this long. With another milestone in the case, the search for answers intensifies.

She was a familiar face to those living in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Not only a journalist but a daughter, sister, and friend.

"It really doesn't seem like 25 years because it's just so fresh in my mind that seems it happened yesterday," Tammara Baker, Jodi's friend, said.

Baker was with Jodi the last weekend before her disappearance. Even as the years go by, she still thinks of Jodi often.

"I can still her her voice in my head," Baker said, "and yeah i miss her a lot."

Those who watched Jodi on the news felt like they knew her.

Caroline Lowe covered the Huisentruit case while at WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities. She thinks Jodi's disappearance could be linked to her career in the spotlight.

"She's one of us. She was doing what we do when she disappeared," Lowe said. "We don't know if the person who took her had a connection. We don't know if what happened to her was connected to what she did for a living. Until we know and until we see the evidence and there's an arrest and we know who took Jodi, I'm going to operate under the assumption that that's a strong possibility."

Lowe is a member of the FindJodi team, a group of volunteers making it their mission to keep Jodi's story alive and gather information in the unsolved case.

"If we're not doing it, I don't know who would be doing it," Lowe said. "Sure the police are doing their investigation, but we're the ones who put up the billboards, we're the ones that put out the fliers. That's our role is to keep it there and to keep Jodi from being forgotten."

Mason City Police say the case is open and still an active investigation, but aren't offering much information about the case.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley remains hopeful that it can be solved, but maintains investigators need your help.

"You're 25 years out. Whatever that fear is, overcome that and come in and talk to us," Chief Brinkley said. "And do something for Jodi and her family."

Anyone who know information about Jodi's disappearance is urged to share that information with investigators. You can contact the Mason City Police Department or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. You can also post anonymous tips to FindJodi.com.