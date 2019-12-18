Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump impeached by US House (with live video) Full Story

Remembering Coach Fry

"He was just a tremendous man."

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – It was first announced on Tuesday that Iowa coaching legend Hayden Fry had died at age 90.

Posts began to flare up across social media platforms with fans sharing the memories they had of the man who put Hawkeye football back on the map.

While fans loved him, the players loved him even more. Matt Sherman is from Saint Ansgar and played quarterback for the Hawkeyes and Coach Fry. He says it is not the accolades Coach should be remembered for, but the person he was away from the sidelines.

“He was just a tremendous man and looking back now at my time...I guess I didn’t realize it then, but he led with great passion, he was very honest, and just had these traits that I certainly try and instill in my children and my family today,” Sherman said.

Governor Kim Reynolds called for flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in his honor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Warming trend is coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Image

Chester Woods

Image

Smith on impeachment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander at 6

Community Events