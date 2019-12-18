Remembering Coach Fry

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – It was first announced on Tuesday that Iowa coaching legend Hayden Fry had died at age 90.

Posts began to flare up across social media platforms with fans sharing the memories they had of the man who put Hawkeye football back on the map.

While fans loved him, the players loved him even more. Matt Sherman is from Saint Ansgar and played quarterback for the Hawkeyes and Coach Fry. He says it is not the accolades Coach should be remembered for, but the person he was away from the sidelines.

“He was just a tremendous man and looking back now at my time...I guess I didn’t realize it then, but he led with great passion, he was very honest, and just had these traits that I certainly try and instill in my children and my family today,” Sherman said.

Governor Kim Reynolds called for flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in his honor.