Remembering 9/11: A photo gallery from the Associated Press from Sept. 11, 2001

Photo Gallery 14 Images
It's been 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States. Here's a look at some images from the Associated Press on Sept. 11, 2001.
It's been 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States.
It's been 19 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States. Here's a look at some images from the Associated Press on Sept. 11, 2001.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|24389
|896
|Ramsey
|9805
|305
|Dakota
|6629
|120
|Anoka
|5167
|125
|Stearns
|3476
|23
|Washington
|3316
|55
|Scott
|2217
|32
|Olmsted
|2147
|26
|Nobles
|1899
|13
|Blue Earth
|1468
|5
|Wright
|1397
|6
|Rice
|1241
|8
|Carver
|1221
|7
|Mower
|1219
|3
|St. Louis
|1073
|25
|Clay
|1045
|40
|Sherburne
|985
|13
|Kandiyohi
|868
|1
|Winona
|638
|17
|Lyon
|589
|3
|Steele
|488
|2
|Nicollet
|469
|16
|Todd
|461
|2
|Watonwan
|455
|4
|Freeborn
|441
|1
|Benton
|437
|3
|Le Sueur
|417
|3
|McLeod
|401
|1
|Chisago
|376
|1
|Crow Wing
|362
|18
|Waseca
|353
|6
|Beltrami
|339
|3
|Otter Tail
|322
|4
|Goodhue
|284
|9
|Martin
|253
|9
|Polk
|227
|4
|Itasca
|225
|13
|Becker
|214
|2
|Carlton
|209
|1
|Cottonwood
|208
|0
|Isanti
|207
|0
|Pipestone
|198
|9
|Douglas
|193
|1
|Unassigned
|192
|52
|Pine
|173
|0
|Dodge
|170
|0
|Chippewa
|165
|1
|Morrison
|152
|1
|Sibley
|150
|3
|Murray
|149
|2
|Wabasha
|140
|0
|Brown
|139
|2
|Meeker
|134
|2
|Mille Lacs
|122
|3
|Faribault
|120
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|120
|1
|Rock
|119
|0
|Cass
|110
|3
|Pennington
|102
|1
|Jackson
|100
|1
|Renville
|99
|6
|Koochiching
|95
|3
|Roseau
|92
|0
|Houston
|91
|0
|Fillmore
|89
|0
|Redwood
|78
|0
|Stevens
|78
|1
|Kanabec
|76
|7
|Lincoln
|76
|0
|Swift
|74
|1
|Pope
|72
|0
|Aitkin
|63
|1
|Wadena
|57
|0
|Grant
|56
|4
|Wilkin
|53
|3
|Hubbard
|52
|0
|Norman
|48
|0
|Marshall
|46
|1
|Lake
|44
|0
|Big Stone
|43
|0
|Mahnomen
|39
|1
|Red Lake
|35
|0
|Traverse
|27
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|26
|0
|Clearwater
|21
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|16
|1
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|14332
|248
|Johnson
|4719
|26
|Woodbury
|4414
|58
|Black Hawk
|4116
|81
|Linn
|3396
|100
|Story
|3039
|16
|Dallas
|2534
|38
|Scott
|2441
|25
|Dubuque
|2292
|37
|Buena Vista
|1874
|12
|Pottawattamie
|1742
|35
|Marshall
|1732
|32
|Wapello
|1163
|56
|Webster
|1115
|13
|Sioux
|1034
|3
|Muscatine
|1022
|52
|Clinton
|959
|15
|Cerro Gordo
|920
|21
|Plymouth
|885
|20
|Crawford
|881
|3
|Warren
|880
|6
|Des Moines
|667
|6
|Tama
|662
|30
|Jasper
|659
|31
|Marion
|621
|3
|Wright
|532
|1
|Lee
|531
|6
|Carroll
|515
|5
|Henry
|451
|4
|Dickinson
|446
|6
|Bremer
|412
|7
|Louisa
|402
|14
|Boone
|397
|5
|Washington
|378
|11
|Franklin
|316
|17
|Hamilton
|304
|2
|Mahaska
|276
|18
|Delaware
|273
|3
|Hardin
|254
|1
|Jackson
|254
|2
|Floyd
|252
|3
|Winneshiek
|252
|5
|Clarke
|248
|3
|Clay
|247
|3
|Butler
|235
|2
|Emmet
|232
|9
|Benton
|231
|1
|Shelby
|230
|1
|Allamakee
|211
|5
|Poweshiek
|210
|8
|Clayton
|209
|3
|Jones
|206
|3
|Buchanan
|202
|1
|Cedar
|188
|1
|Guthrie
|188
|5
|Winnebago
|188
|10
|Lyon
|179
|3
|Madison
|176
|2
|Chickasaw
|166
|0
|Hancock
|166
|2
|Fayette
|164
|1
|Howard
|162
|3
|Grundy
|160
|2
|Humboldt
|160
|2
|Harrison
|158
|2
|Cherokee
|154
|2
|Mitchell
|152
|0
|Iowa
|149
|1
|Kossuth
|149
|0
|Calhoun
|144
|2
|Pocahontas
|141
|2
|Mills
|139
|1
|Sac
|132
|0
|Palo Alto
|131
|0
|Page
|127
|0
|Monroe
|125
|8
|Jefferson
|124
|1
|Cass
|119
|2
|Lucas
|115
|6
|Taylor
|114
|1
|Monona
|111
|1
|Van Buren
|108
|1
|Appanoose
|104
|3
|Davis
|103
|4
|Osceola
|102
|0
|Union
|97
|3
|Worth
|90
|0
|Montgomery
|83
|5
|Keokuk
|78
|1
|Greene
|69
|0
|Wayne
|69
|2
|Fremont
|63
|0
|Ida
|60
|0
|Adair
|55
|1
|Decatur
|51
|0
|Audubon
|42
|1
|Ringgold
|35
|2
|Adams
|23
|0
|Unassigned
|3
|0