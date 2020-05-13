Remdesivir being distributed in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - There have been a variety of proposed treatments for the coronavirus so far, but remdesivir seems to be standing out among the rest. So much so that the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization on the drug for use on severe patients. And now, it's being shipped to hospitals across the country.

Over the weekend, Iowa received a 400-vial shipment of the medication, with 25 hospitals able to receive it. However, MercyOne North Iowa did not receive any.

Clinical Pharmacist Angie Fouts says the supply is largely going to those hospitals with the highest volume of cases.

"If I could wave a magic wand, I'd love to have about 1,000 vials on hand to treat potential patients through this. Even if we were able to start with 200 vials, that would be a great start. I think that'll be a moving target as we go through the rest of this pandemic."

Clinic trials are showing that the drug can shorten recovery time from 14 days down to 11. However, Fouts adds that there have been conflicting results in that research.

"Anecdotally, we've got a lot of reports that it's been effective, that institutions have been able to treat patients with it and they've recovered. The NIH study that Dr. Fauci was referring to showed that patients with remdesivir actually had a 31% faster recovery time. The study suggested a survival benefit, with 8% mortality rate in the patients who got remdesivir, compared to 11.6% in the patients who did not receive it. However, there was another study that came out of China, a randomized control study, that did not show much difference in time to recovery, and did not show the differences in mortality. I think it'll be really dependant on what additional studies come out and tell us. We have to keep waiting for additional results to truly know the answer to that question."

"We're all hoping for that magic bullet that will save us from COVID and will help treat people. We've got a lot of great minds in the world working on it. I think we'll eventually find some treatments that are very effective, and remdesivir could very well be one of them, but we don't know at this time yet."

In Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health is distributing remdesivir based on the number of COVID positive patients in a facility.