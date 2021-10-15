Remains in Poweshiek County identified as missing 10-year-old Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in a cornfield in September have been positively identified as those of a boy who went missing in May.

Xavior Harrelson was reported missing on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday, from the trailer park in Montezuma where he lived. Human remains were found on September 30 in a rural area about three miles northeast of Montezuma. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified Friday by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office that the remains were those of Xavior.

Authorities say the boy lived with his mother in the Spruce Village trailer park. He was gone by the morning of May 27 and a friend’s mother reported him missing later that day after speaking with Xavior’s worried mother.

The cause of Xavior Harrelson’s death is not being released at this time.

On what would have been his 11th birthday on May 30, hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officials searched the nearby Diamond Lake County Park and other areas for him.

Xavior had completed his fourth-grade year at Montezuma Elementary School on May 21 and was off for summer break. He was known for riding his bike around the trailer park.

“Xavior is a happy kid who gets along well with his peers and wants to please his teachers,” one of his teachers, Marie Boulton, said in June. “He’s always willing to help you out, engage in a conversation, and offers a smile to everyone he sees."

