Remains found in Franklin County pond identified as Ethan Kazmerzak

HAMPTON, Iowa – The human remains found in a submerged car on October 27 have been identified as Ethan Kazmerzak.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that’s all the new information it has on the case, pending the release of full examination results in a few weeks by the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kazmerzak went missing on September 15, 2013. The 2006 Volkswagen he was last seen driving was discovered in a pond northwest of Hampton by “Adventures with Purpose,” a YouTube channel that specializes in underwater exploration and recovery. The vehicle was removed from the pond with the help of the Story County Dive Team and Kazmerzak’s remains were found inside.