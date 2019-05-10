DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say skeletal remains found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are human.
The remains were found in late April at a campsite belonging to a New Mexico man who planned to spend the winter in the woods. Jordan Grider of Moriarty, New Mexico, an experienced outdoorsman, gave his family the general location where he would be and sent photos from the campsite.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says an initial report from a forensic anthropologist indicates the remains are human, but more examination is needed to identify them.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that investigators do not suspect foul play.
Related Content
- Remains found in Boundary Waters wilderness are human
- Boundary Adjustments For Albert Lea
- Unidentified human remains found in Cerro Gordo County
- Human remains found in search for missing Iowa boy
- Human remains found by Albert Lea teens while fishing identified
- Rochester Public schools discuss boundary adjustments
- Albert Lea School District Approves Boundary Shifts
- Bruins beat Wilderness, take 1-0 series lead
- Wilderness force Game 4 against Austin
- Plymouth remains under boil water advisory