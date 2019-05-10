Clear

Remains found in Boundary Waters wilderness are human

Authorities in Minnesota say skeletal remains found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are human.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:20 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say skeletal remains found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are human.

The remains were found in late April at a campsite belonging to a New Mexico man who planned to spend the winter in the woods. Jordan Grider of Moriarty, New Mexico, an experienced outdoorsman, gave his family the general location where he would be and sent photos from the campsite.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says an initial report from a forensic anthropologist indicates the remains are human, but more examination is needed to identify them.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that investigators do not suspect foul play.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Image

Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Art Behind Bars

Image

Homelessness & Affordable housing

Image

Albert Lea is the place to be

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Community Events