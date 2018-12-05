Religious sect asks churches and members to take political action this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The United Church of Christ national leadership is calling for action in the season of Advent.

It’s encouraging its members to call their local legislators and ask them to hold President Trump accountable for the treatment of asylum seekers at the border.

In a statement the UCC General Minister and President, Rev. John Dorhauer said:

“Condemning the violence at the border and the lack of humanity in our country’s actions is not enough. We need to take public stands about the cruel withholding of lifesaving refuge by the United States government.”

Beth Rogers is a Pastor at the local Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester. She said this isn’t the church taking a political stance or even entering the political arena, but simply standing up for what they believe in.

“It's that we are called by our faith to take a very strong moral stance to live with a shared humanity and a compassion that transcends borders, that transcends walls, that transcends all of creation,” Pastor Beth said.

The UCC is also passing out yard signs saying, “This Christmas, we remember that Jesus was a refugee.” Pastor Beth said this is why helping refugees now is the perfect way to lean into the holiday spirit.

“It's not just about living a pretty, happy faith. It's about getting into the nitty-gritty, what makes faith, what makes life messy is where God calls us to be,” she said.

To learn more about the UCC’s call to action, click here.