Religious leaders come together to talk about tackling racism

Minnesota- Racism was the focus Wednesday as community leaders came together for the Open Wide Our Hearts: The Catholic Church Confronts Racism.Religious leaders, educators, and community members came together to talk about racism and how the church can break down barriers. Bishop Shelton Fabre lead the conversation focused on tackling racial inequities and social injustices. Panelists agree the focus should be on steering away from labels such as black and white and instead address the overall issue of racism. The bishop says we need to understand what's happening in our community.

"Educate ourselves about other cultures and the evil of racism,” said Fabre. “So we, in turn, can better educate our families, our households, our friends, our communities, and those who we minister too."