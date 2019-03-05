Relief for making up school days in Iowa may be in sight

MASON CITY, Iowa - School districts are having to make up time because of this season's snowfall, with some having to tack days on after Memorial Day, but there may be some relief on the way in Iowa.

A bill introduced in the state legislature would limit the amount of time a public or accredited non-public school would need to make up for weather events to no more than five days or 30 hours.

Bill Carlson is the Principal for Central Springs Elementary School, and believes that the current system is working, and would prefer something short-term like dealing with the missed days this year rather than a permanent decision.

"I don't think it's something we need to do forever and put in code. I think it's a little premature. We've had one year that's been an anomaly, and so I see the state allowing us to not make up all of the days, or reprieve us of a few...maybe by putting in their proposal for the 2018-19 school year, that would be a great thing for them to do. But we haven't had problems like this for a long time, so I don't think we need to change a bunch of things for one season."

Jason Miner is the Principal at North Iowa Christian School, and is open to the idea.

"It's hard to keep the students focused as spring nears anyway, and when they look at the dates that they have to be going, it's not really the most productive time when we have them in during that time."

However, like Carlson, he believes it's best to assess on a year-to-year basis.

"I think no precedent should be set on this. It should be if it's a one time thing, and then we can reevaluate it and see if we're going to do it another time, if it should so present itself."

So far, Central Springs has missed 11 days of school, while North Iowa Christian School has missed 12.