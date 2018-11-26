Clear

Released killer is fugitive in Minnesota

Minnesota corrections officials say they're looking for a convicted killer who is on supervised release.

Nov. 26, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota corrections officials say they're looking for a convicted killer who is on supervised release.

The Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Joshua Hendrickson was released from the St. Cloud prison last year after serving about 18 years for fatally stabbing Christopher Nelson and injuring a second man. The stabbings happened at a house party in Halma.

The agency says Hendrickson, of Karlstad, was placed on supervised release after he got out of prison and has been a fugitive since last week.

Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
