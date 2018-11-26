MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota corrections officials say they're looking for a convicted killer who is on supervised release.
The Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Joshua Hendrickson was released from the St. Cloud prison last year after serving about 18 years for fatally stabbing Christopher Nelson and injuring a second man. The stabbings happened at a house party in Halma.
The agency says Hendrickson, of Karlstad, was placed on supervised release after he got out of prison and has been a fugitive since last week.
Related Content
- Released killer is fugitive in Minnesota
- UPDATE: Minnesota fugitive now facing a murder charge
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Convicted killer running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota
- Winona County killer denied by Minnesota Supreme Court
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rochester fugitive nabbed in Austin
- Fillmore County fugitive finally sentenced
- MnDOT releases greater Minnesota transit investment plan
- Minnesota fugitive who vowed to 'never be caught' arrested in Indiana
Scroll for more content...