Relay for Life of Freeborn County is on Friday

KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman sits down with one of this year's honorary survivors.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 1 out of every 3 people will get cancer at some point in their lives. So chances are, you or someone you know has been impacted by the disease.

Relay for Life events are happening across our area this summer, raising money for the American Cancer Society.  The Relay for Life of Freeborn County is Friday, June 21st. Doug Peterson is one of this year's honorary survivors.

Peterson, a lawyer in Albert lea, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer 2 years ago. He is now in remission, and has a whole new outlook on life.

"I actually live a lot better than I did before. I've reduced work hours, I've reduced stress. I'm eating better," Peterson said.

Relay for Life of Freeborn County is Friday, June 21st from 5:00pm-11:00pm. It's happening on North Broadway Avenue, from Fountain Street to William Street.

KIMT News 3 is sponsoring the event and Daybreak anchor Tyler Utzka is the emcee.

