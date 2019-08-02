Relay for Life of Dodge County, one of American Cancer Society's top events in the region

KASSON, Minn. - Dodge County Relay for Life was held Friday night at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson.
"This is now my way of giving back and giving others the chance to hopefully beat and survive cancer too," says Lisa Rollins, chair of Dodge County Relay for Life. She's a four year survivor of Lymphoma.
The community event honors the lives of those who have survived or succumbed to cancer. It raises money for people who are still fighting and for cancer research.
