Relay For Life going virtual in Franklin County

KIMT-TV 9 NEWS – The 2020 Relay For Life of Franklin County is still going forward, but as an online event only.

Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic makes it unwise to hold the event on July 24 in person.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said event chair Sheri Bogue. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”

Bogue is encouraging people to join their local Relay for Life virtually to help those facing cancer. For more information on Relay For Life of Franklin County, click here.