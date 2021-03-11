Reinvesting in the River City

MASON CITY, Iowa - With Michigan-based sporting goods retailer Dunham Sports set to open a store in Mason City later this year, city leaders are saying more economic investment is on the way to the area.

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, building permits increased around 10% in 2020, building on top of an already record breaking 2019.

"Whether it's commercial or multi-family or industrial, we're seeing building permits across all those. Also some of the public entities that continue to build out, with the school and the work we have with River City Renaissance has continued to drive that development as well."

Despite the pandemic, he expects that strong momentum to continue into 2021, citing key infrastructure availability like rail and transportation routes to make the city more attractive to investors.

"When we go through development review, we make sure we provide them with as much information about those lots and those buildings, and the opportunities and potential threats of each location, so they can really make a smart move in moving to Mason City."

He also credits city's commitment to quality of life initiatives, the build-out of projects like the River apartments and townhomes complex and the performing arts pavilion, and MetroNet's fiber optic network, as bonuses to attract businesses and residents to Mason City.