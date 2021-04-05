Registration now open for 2021 Summer Iowa Games

AMES, Iowa – Athletes can now sign up for the majority of sports in the 2021 Summer Iowa Games.

The annual event was abbreviated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organizers say they will offer the chance to compete in over 50 sports this time.

"We're looking forward to welcoming athletes from across the state of Iowa to the 2021 Summer Games!" says Chuck Long, CEO and Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation. "As always, our priority is the health and safety of our participants, and we will be implementing COVID-19 mitigation protocols at activity sites, in order to provide a safe environment for all."

Events will be held at Iowa State University and in Ames with some sports beginning in May and others continuing until August.

Summer Iowa Games is being presented by Grinnell Mutual and organizers say most competitions will happen from July 10 through August 31 with 27 sports taking place July 29 through August 1 during the main weekend of the Games.

For more information and registration for the 2021 Summer Iowa Games presented by Grinnell Mutual, visit www.iowagames.org.