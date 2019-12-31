Clear
Registered voters on the rise in Iowa

Dec 31, 2019
Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Election Day will be here before you know it, and a new report is showing that more Iowans are becoming a part of the political process by registering to vote.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate's office found that around 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the past 5 years. In addition, thanks to a new law allowing 17 year olds in the Hawkeye State to register, as well as a push to encourage high schools to register eligible students, has resulted in approximately 5,000 registrants.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore credits these and other outreach efforts for driving up numbers. 

"The media campaigns, the ease and ability of getting people to register to vote online, election data registration, even the work our county office and Secretary of State's office has done with victims of domestic assault allowing them to not register under their home address to protect them."

Since Pate took office in January 2015, the station broke several voter registration records, even setting an all time high for having over 2 million active registered voters in January 2017.

For those who haven't registered to vote yet, Wedmore urges everyone to get involved, and that every vote matters.

"It impacts everybody. Whether it's at the local level, township trustee, city mayor or city council member, all the way to the county officials, legislators that make laws that impact the entire state, up to the federal level. The voters have a choice in that, they have a say in that."

Right now, there are currently more than 2 million active registered voters in Iowa, the most ever heading into a general election year.

