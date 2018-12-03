Clear

Registered sex offender takes plea deal in Iowa sex abuse case

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A January sentencing is scheduled for a registered sex offender in Iowa who prosecutors say has sexually abused more children.

Story County court records say 30-year-old Michael Ferguson entered Alford pleas Thursday to five counts of lascivious acts with a child. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Prosecutors committed to dropping a sex abuse charge in exchange for Ferguson's pleas. His sentencing is set for Jan. 14 at the courthouse in Nevada (nuh-VAYE'-duh). The crimes occurred during a camping trip in Colo, Iowa.

Ferguson was convicted of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse of a teenage boy in 2008.

