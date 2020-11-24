Registered dietitian shares tips about eating healthier on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You may be looking forward to that Thanksgiving meal in a few days.

KIMT News 3 gets some tips from a Hy-Vee dietitian about how to make this Thanksgiving a little healthier.

Registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger tells KIMT News 3 it's okay to look forward to all the food.

One thing she says to keep in mind ishow big your plate is because a bigger plate could lead to eating more food.

She also says to step away from the serving dishes while you eat so you are not looking at all the food available.

Jaeger says it's okay to enjoy Thanksgiving and all the food that comes with it.

"I want us to remember, too, that the holidays are ultimately a time to still enjoy our food and not feel that guilt because it's one day out of the year and that doesn't make or break your diet or your health. It's really the choices we make year-round that are going to impact our health," Jaeger says.

If you do want to start a healthier path to eat, Hy-Vee dietitians are ready to help you.

All of their sessions are virtual.