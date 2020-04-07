MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa National Guard Armory in Mason City will be the site of a coronavirus regional command center.
Six of these Medical Coordination Centers will be located across Iowa. About 5 to 6 National Guard staffers will work with county and local officials to make decisions on things like available bed space and the supply of protective equipment. Their job is to enhance communication between counties and state leaders, by creating a central source of information.
"Each county has different roles. We try to share information on a daily basis. Making sure that our long term care facilities, our hospitals and our other clinical services are checking in with the RMCC, giving updated information," said Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health.
Across the state, about 200 National Guardsman are on duty supporting the efforts against the coronavirus. More may be called up if the need arises.
Related Content
- Regional medical coordination center to be established in Mason City
- Mason City to host National Guard medical coordination center
- CG Public Health establishing coronavirus call center
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- Gophers fire defensive coordinator
- Mason City City Council gives green light for PD to continue with mental health coordinator
- Iowa State selected to establish bacteria research center
- Mason City Flood Response Center opens
- Mason City driver's license center is relocating
- Vikings name co-defensive coordinators