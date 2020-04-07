Clear
Regional medical coordination center to be established in Mason City

The center will compile and distribute data related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa National Guard Armory in Mason City will be the site of a coronavirus regional command center.

Six of these Medical Coordination Centers will be located across Iowa.  About 5 to 6 National Guard staffers will work with county and local officials to make decisions on things like available bed space and the supply of protective equipment.  Their job is to enhance communication between counties and state leaders, by creating a central source of information.  

"Each county has different roles. We try to share information on a daily basis. Making sure that our long term care facilities, our hospitals and our other clinical services are checking in with the RMCC, giving updated information," said Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health.

Across the state, about 200 National Guardsman are on duty supporting the efforts against the coronavirus.  More may be called up if the need arises.

