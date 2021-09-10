Regional Health Services of Howard County honored for wound care

CRESCO, Iowa – A multi-state wound management company is honoring Regional Health Services of Howard County (RHSHC).

RistorixHealth has given its “Clinical Distinction Award” to RHSHC’s wound clinic for meeting or exceeding patient safety goals and having with a 90% healing rate.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care RHS Wound Clinic provides its patients every day,” says Katie Rieks, CNO. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have been able to maintain clinical excellence, and I am proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

RHSHC says the wound clinic is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of medical providers and nurses with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Its care team includes Mandy Powers, ARNP and Jessica Read, RN.

RistorixHealth operates 25 care centers in eight states.