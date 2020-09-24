Reflecting on the outcome of Breonna Taylor's case

The Breonna Taylor case has become part of a national referendum on police brutality and the decision to not charge officers directly with her death has been drawing impassioned response across the county and locally.

Mayor Kim Norton says she knows it’s been an emotional time for many as the outcomes of the case fell short of expectations.

She also says she know it’s a difficult time for law enforcement.

Norton says she believes the community and law enforcement need to work together to create the changes we want in our own community as we navigate this difficult time.

Norton said, “I'm trying to reflect their feelings in the discussions about policy and change that we have down at city hall and with our police department and also acknowledge we do have to a good police department who is making those changes internally as well.”

On Thursday the Police Oversight Committee met to review another three of Rochester’s law enforcement policies to ensure the city is holding officers accountable.

You can find Mayor Norton’s full Facebook statement on the Breonna Taylor case below:

This has been a difficult day for many dealing with the news and emotions tied to the Breonna Taylor trial. The outcomes fell short of expectations - frustration and anger are understandably heightened as a life was lost and justice feels out of reach. Everyone deserves to know their life matters and that society will stand up for that principle.

Today was also a particularly difficult day for our local law enforcement - sexual assault, suicide, and a fatal car crash lead the news cycles. And now ending the day with the news of several officers shot in Louisville. Every day our local peace officers head out to serve and protect while facing some of society’s toughest challenges - most often handled with professionalism, compassion and care. We should not forget that.

We must strive to find the right balance of holding people accountable when things are done wrong and appreciating when difficult situations are handled well by those doing it right. I’m asking for the communities grace as we navigate these difficult times and issues locally.

We absolutely must keep working together, to create the changes we want in our own community - a home for all that is fair and safe and just.