Reenactment offering a glimpse of Civil War era life

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're a Civil War history buff, here's your chance to see what life was like during the 1860's.

The 26th annual Civil War Battle and Encampment at East Park is offering visitors a glimpse of life on the battlefield. The event includes a commanders meeting, infantry and artillery drills, a press conference from President Lincoln, concert, fashion show, dance, and more. This year's battle reenactment is the Battle of Fredericksburg, considered to be one of the most one-sided battles of the war, with the Union suffering from three times more casualties than the Confederacy.

Deb Gage is portraying Dr. Mary Walker, who was a field surgeon in the battle. It's a role she takes seriously, as she researched her character, and even traveled to Walker's home area of Upstate New York for further research, and also got permission from her family to search her records.

"I accidentally found her by doing some research on women in the Civil War. Went back to where she's from and got her records and progressed that way."

For those who want to get into reenactments, she has some advice.

"If you come out here, all of us would get you to the right place to research. Or if we can help you in any way, we'd be happy to do that. That's what we're for, it's all about history."

If you missed the battle, another reenactment will be held at 1:30 Sunday afternoon at East Park.