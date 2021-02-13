Reeling in the big one in the frigid cold

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Ice fishing is a popular winter pasttime in the Upper Midwest, and the colder it is, the better - to a point.

This weekend is going to be dangerously cold, and you're going to wish you were inside an ice fishing shanty with a propane heater if you're out on the ice.

This Sunday marks the 7th annual Yellow Bass Bonanza, one of the largest ice fishing tournaments in the Midwest. During the tournament, anglers being challenged to reel in 50 yellow bass, and the one that weighs the most wins. But if you are participating, don't look for even slight relief from the frigid air, as air temperatures will be well below freezing, and wind chills are expected to reach -40.

On the west side of Clear Lake, around the McIntosh Woods area, the ice is about 18-20 inches thick, thanks to the brutal cold we've had for close to the last month. And that's lead to plenty of anglers drilling holes and setting up ice shacks throughout this season. Clear Lake Bait & Tackle co-owner Chris Scholl says he's seen some of the best conditions for ice fishing in awhile.

"It always changes. I was out yesterday, and even overnight with the colder weather, we're seeing expansions in the ice, seeing heaves in spots that weren't there the day before or cracks...changes."

For those that are participating, Scholl advises fishers, both new and experienced, to have a few essentials on hand.

"They have the Mr. Heaters, with the propane on them. Hand warmers are going to be a must for these guys. The ones that really fish this tournament hard, they're gonna fish outside to chase these fish."

Currently, around 85 people have already signed up, and there are still spots available. For more information, call Clear Lake Bait & Tackle at 641-231-8028.