Reeling in the big fish

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The frigid weather is the worst for just about anything you can think of to do outdoors, but there is at least one exception - this is ice fishing weather!

Sunset Sharky's is challenging anglers to find the longest fish as part of their 2nd annual Ice Fishing Contest. Prize fish will be in four species: muskie or northern, walleye, all types of bass, crappie and bluegill, and others like carp, catfish and bullhead.

With the pandemic still among us, owner Jason Winters is hopeful more head to the lake to participate as a way to shake off some cabin fever.

"We had a half a dozen in the first year. We hope this year is 3-4 times more."

He has some thoughts on how the bitter cold interacts with bites.

"The cold weather sometimes helps. Sometimes they'll bite in the day, sometimes they'll bite in the night. You never know."

Fishers have a month, from now until March 9, to catch their prize. For official rules and how to sign up, click here.