Rediscovery of Med City history could upend redevelopment plans at former Legends site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The rediscovery of a moment in Med City history could upend plans to redevelop a well-known downtown property.

Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission is deeming the Labor Temple property a potential landmark after recently revealed documents show it was once home to a theater, and the first Red Owl store in the 1930's.

The city-owned property has been at the center of a contentious lease termination with Legends Bar & Grill, and was on track to be demolished in order to make way for the city's Riverfront Reimagined project.

Research indicates Red Owl sold coal, dry goods, and groceries when it was first founded in Rochester. Years later, the business would go on to operate over 172 stores across 10 states, accounting for 55% of the grocery business in Minnesota.

City of Rochester Heritage Preservation and Urban Design Coordinator Molly Patterson-Lundgren says redevelopment plans for the property could adapt to incorporate the Labor Temple's history.

"Redevelopment doesn't have to mean wipe it clean and then figure out what to do. Redevelopment can, and I think should, look at what are the resources that are already there." Patterson-Lundgren told KIMT. "Resources at this site certainly include the river, its location, and you know, maybe we find that these buildings are considered a resource as well."

Patterson-Lundgren says the historic and structural integrity of the building are still being evaluated, though her understanding is significant modifications have been made to its interior.

"It's really more the exterior of the buildings, and the story of what happened there, and does this building still convey that history - that story of why it's significant to the local community and the state."

Patterson-Lundgren says the property's history involving theater and the Red Owl store evoke fond memories for many in our area, including herself.

The grocery store chain was owned by a firm with ties to General Mills, and proof of a relationship between Dr. William J. Mayo and James Ford Bell (then president of General Mills) has also been uncovered. City staff say together, these pieces of information show a convergence of activity at the riverfront site in Rochester related to historic significance at the local and state levels.

The applicant formally pushing for the Labor Temple to be designated as a historic landmark, District Court Judge Kevin Lund, is now asking the City of Rochester for more time to study the property. He says information critical to completing the corresponding property landmark designation application has been stymied by the pandemic.

The Rochester City Council will vote on whether to extend the deadline for the application Monday.