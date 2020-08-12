Redevelopment of Cerro Gordo Wind Farm nearing completion

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo Wind Farm just south of Ventura has been in operation since 1999, providing clean energy to nearby homes and businesses. Now, a massive redevelopment project for the farm is nearing completion.

Since earlier this year, construction crews have been working through the heat, occasional rain and other elements to replace the 55 old turbines that have towered over the landscape for the past two decades with 15 new, more modernized units.

The farm is under the operation of Next Era Energy, and is the oldest site in the company's fleet. Construction Manager Jim Barrett says the time has come for the older turbines to come down, as the technology has changed and evolved over the years to be more 'grid-friendly'. In addition, the company that originally designed the turbines no longer manufactures them.

"We could've re-powered the current platforms there, but we didn't have anybody that could've supplied parts for them. It was economic for us to take all of the machines down and replace them with a much, much larger modern controllable machine with a company like GE that will be in business for years and years."

Cerro Gordo County Planning & Zoning Administrator John Robbins says the new, taller turbines, which are about 270 ft. high and will have a maximum capacity of up to 40 megawatts, have several benefits.

"The older turbines have a shorter life span, these new ones are 40-50 years, potentially. I think they typically put a 30 year lifespan on them, but they typically last longer. Better design, more robust, that kind of thing."

Construction is slated to wrap up later this month, with the older turbines planned to be decommissioned through the fall.