Redemption Center opens in Worth County while state discusses a new bottle bill

MANLY, Iowa- As the state looks to make changes to the bottle law in Iowa, Jeff Germundson is opening a redemption center in Manly.

“I walk my dog on a regular basis,” he said. “I use to find maybe one or two cans now I see about 25 to 25 each time. My neighbor told me the one in Mason City was closed and I thought someone had to do something about it.”

When the business opens Friday they will get one cent per can or bottle they redeem per Iowa Code.

“Not a lot of money but I’m hoping some people might donate a couple cans here and there just to keep the doors open,” he said.

But a new bill in the Iowa Senate is aimed and raising that to 2 cents per can as well as not requiring grocery stores and convenient stores to take the cans back. That’s something Germundson said he is already seeing an issue with locally despite Iowa Code requiring the stores to.

“There’s nowhere to take them in Worth County or Mason City for that matter,” he said.

But he’s not doing it for the money.

“I don’t know much about the bill,” Germundson said. “I do know there’s too much litter out there and I’m going to do what I can to eliminate it.”

Worth County Redemption Center will officially open its doors Friday February 15th. Germundson said he will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The bill did pass out of subcommittee this legislative session. A similar bill was presented last session but didn’t gain momentum.