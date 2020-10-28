Red wave? GOP wins big in Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a Republican sweep in the 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

More than 31,000 students in over 200 schools around the state voted for their preferred candidate for President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House.

Donald Trump won the presidential race 55%-32% over Joe Biden. Kayne West is in third at 9%.

Joni Ernst defeated Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race, 53%-38%.

In Iowa’s four Congressional races:

Republican Ashley Hinson is ahead of Abby Finkenauer 54%-46% in the First District.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart 53%-47% in the Second District.

David Young holds a narrow lead over Democrat Cindy Axne, 48%-46% in Iowa’s Third District.

Randy Feenstra is leading J.D. Scholten 67%-32% in the Fourth District.

“This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”

Results of the Iowa Youth Straw Poll are unscientific but in 2016, it showed Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by 10 points and reflected the winner of actual election results in every Iowa congressional race except one.