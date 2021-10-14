Red kettle campaign to start early in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Salvation Army of North Iowa says its Christmas red kettle campaign is starting a week earlier.

Bell ringers and kettles will be out starting November 12 and continuing through Christmas Eve, except for Thanksgiving Day. In announcing the early start, The Salvation Army of North Iowa issued the following statement:

“Last year at this time, we were all hopeful that by Christmas 2021 the pandemic would be well behind us. Unfortunately, we have not yet won the fight against COVIID-19. Millions of Americans – including thousands of individuals and families right here in North Iowa – are still experiencing the ongoing financial and emotional impact of the pandemic as they struggle to recover and stay in their homes.”

“According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness increased nationally between 2019 and 200, particularly among families. Experts predict that the end of the federal eviction moratorium will likely lead to a spike in homelessness in 2021 as well.”

"The news is grave. And yet, despite the significant challenges still ahead of us, we still have hope – which is exactly why The Salvation Army’s Christmas theme ‘Hope Marches On’ is so appropriate for 2021.”

To volunteer to man a kettle, go to Registertoring.com or call 641-424-4031. Donations may also be made and MasonCityRedKettle.org.