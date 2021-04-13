Red Wing woman killed in collision near the Twin Cities

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:40 am Monday on Highway 316, south of Otero Avenue. Danielle Michelle Marie Moore, 33 of Red Wing, was southbound in an SUV when the State Patrol says she crossed the center line and sideswiped the northbound semi driven by Thomas Albert Blomberg, 64 of Inver Grove Heights.

Moore was killed in the crash. Blomberg was not injured.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Hastings Fire Department assisted at the scene.