Red Wing native lives out his dream with the Tampa Bay Rays

RED WING, Minn. - A Red Wing native is able to take the field again, after a few setbacks.

Ryan Boldt will play his first regular-season baseball game in three years on Tuesday.

"Just excitement. It's been so long since I've been a part of a team and competed with guys that I've been around for a long time. I just haven't been able to play with them. So I think that's what I'm looking forward to most," says Boldt.

Boldt will be playing for the Durham Bulls this year, the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate.

He was drafted by the Rays in 2016 and started his career in the minor leagues.

In 2018, Ryan broke his foot halfway through the season.

Once he recovered and made it to the Arizona Fall League, Ryan ended up with another injury, needing a major surgery on his elbow.

Ryan credits his wife and family for helping him get through it.

"It was really hard. After my Tommy John surgery, there were days where I was just like, what's my purpose? What am I doing? Because it didn't feel like I was going to get back on the field any time soon," Boldt says.

After two injuries and two recoveries, COVID-19 hit and the season was canceled.

As Ryan gets ready for his first regular-season game with the Bulls, he's not exactly sure what his day will look or feel like.

"I'm excited and nervous. I don't really know what my pregame routine will be since I haven't played in so long. I think pregame will go by in a flash," Boldt says.

Ryan says it hasn't quite set in yet that he actually gets to play a regular-season game of baseball.

This year, Ryan was invited to the Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training camp.

"It was awesome. Just to kind of be in that atmosphere again of guys competing against each other and being on a team again. I think that's what I miss the most," Boldt says.