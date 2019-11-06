Red Wing man sentenced for Olmsted County chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who led deputies on a 100 mile per hour chase gets a little more jail time.
Dashaun Earl Pittman, 20 of Red Wing, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 days in jail, with credit for 16 days already served, and three years of supervised probation.
Pittman pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for an incident on September 3. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Pittman sped away from a traffic stop, abandoned his vehicle after it came to a stop on 50th Avenue and Gavin Lane SE, then was arrested a hour later after Pittman was found covered in burrs near the intersection of 50th Avenue and US Highway 14.
Pittman entered a guilty plea just 15 days after his arrest.
