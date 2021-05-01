Red Wing man hurt in Dodge County crash

MANTORVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover crash injured one person in Dodge County Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:40 pm near the intersection of 600th Street and Highway 57. The Patrol says Rafael Martinez De Escobar Hernandez, 35 of Red Wing, was eastbound on 600th Street when he went off the road, cross the highway, and rolled.

Hernandez suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in this crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Mantorville Fire Department, and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted at the scene.